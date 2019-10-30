The 2019 season has come to a close for the Athens Lady Hornets after hosting Brownsboro on Friday and Van on Tuesday for Senior Night.
Against the Bearettes, JV White dropped two sets, 19-25 and 15-25 while JV Maroon fell in a tight first set, 23-25, and dropped the next one, 14-25. Varsity had a close opening set, losing 23-25, and dropped the next two, 9-25 and 11-25.
For Senior Night, Taylor Stiles, Jadyn Harris and Sydney Briggs were honored. Against the Lady Vandals, JV White fell 12-25 and 12-25, JV Maroon lost 17-25 and 22-25. Varsity won their first set, 25-23, but fell in the next three, 25-27, 12-25 and 11-25.
Athens finishes last in the district at 1-9 behind Canton, Van, Brownsboro and Mabank (tied for 3rd) and Wills Point. They had a nine-win improvement over last year’s overall record, which was 9-28, for a final record of 18-21.
It’s safe to assume that head coach Dana Wade’s team is going in the right direction.
