District play on the road resumed on Friday for Athens as the teams traveled to Wills Point for games against the Lady Tigers and Tigers.
Both picked up double-digit wins, with the Lady Hornets winning 54-47 and the Hornets fending off a pesky Tiger squad, 56-46.
LADY HORNETS
After Wills Point opened with the 5-3 lead, Athens put on a 9-1 run and led 12-6. Kayla James drained a pair of free throws and Wills Point trailed 12-8 after the first quarter.
Bre’nya Barker built the lead to 14-8, but six straight Lady Tiger points tied it at 14-14. Mimi McCollister had seven points in a 12-3 Athens run and the Lady Hornets extended the lead to 26-17. James had another pair of free throws and it was 26-19 Athens at halftime.
With Wills Point trailing 26-21, Corian Hudson had six in an 8-2 stretch for the 34-23 lead. Wills Point closed the third quarter and trailed 36-29 with a 6-2 run.
The Lady Tigers cut it to 39-36 with 6:28 to play. At 43-40 with 4:24 left, Barker had a basket and two free throws around a basket from Angelina Fields as Athens led 47-42.
Kinley Collins and Addison Prather cut it to one at 47-46 with 2:33, but the Lady Hornets never trailed again and closed the game on a 7-1 run for the 54-47 win.
HORNETS
The Tigers opened with the 8-5 lead before Rowdy Godwin scored six straight and Athens took the 11-8 lead after the first quarter.
Wills Point’s 6-2 run put them ahead 14-13. The Hornets closed the first half strong with a 12-4 run and led 25-18.
Grant Wood’s three-pointer and Connor Woodard’s basket built the lead to 30-18. Jaquez Thompson, Zane Coffman and Kash Adams each had a three-pointer as Wills Point scored nine of the next 11 points and trailed 32-27.
Athens led 38-33 with 1:56 in the third before Wood dropped five straight and built it to 43-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Jaden Newton trimmed it to 43-35 before Woodard’s personal 5-2 stretch for the 48-37 lead.
Savion Kellum’s 7-2 run cut the lead to 50-44 with 2:20, but Athens dropped six straight and closed the game for the 56-46 victory, moving them over .500 in district play.
Athens is back home Tuesday against Van with the Lady Hornets (18-10; 4-3) at 6:15 and the Hornets (7-14; 3-2) at 7:30 p.m.
