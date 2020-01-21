VAN — The Athens basketball teams traveled to Van on Friday evening for district matchups against Van.
The Lady Hornets and Hornets both hung around in their respective games, but the Van offenses were too much as they pulled away in the second half for the 62-40 and 63-41 losses.
LADY HORNETS
Van ran out to the 12-2 lead to begin the game. Mimi McCollister’s basket cut it to 12-4, but Brooklyn Allison’s field goal made it 14-4 after the first quarter.
With the Lady Vandals up 17-4, a brief Athens 5-2 run trimmed it to 19-9 with 5:38 until halftime.
At 23-13, Van dropped six straight and led 29-13 before Bre’nya Barker dropped a basket and Athens trailed 29-15 at the break.
The Lady Vandals built the lead to 35-15 with shots from Allison, Emma lou Brown-smith and Skylar Savage before consecutive Athens three-pointers cut it to 35-21.
A 12-2 Van run made it 47-23 before McCollister closed the third quarter with four straight points and it was 47-27.
With a 7-5 stretch to open the fourth, Athens cut it to 52-36, but that was it as Van ended the game with a 10-4 edge to defeat the Lady Hornets, 62-40.
HORNETS
Athens opened with the 7-4 lead. Behind five points from PJ Brooks, an 8-2 Van run gave the Vandals the 12-9 lead.
Athens used their own 8-2 run and led 17-14 before Jayden Jacobs cut it to 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Rowdy Godwin’s pair of free throws and Connor Woodard’s and-1 plus free throw built the lead to 22-16 before Brooks orchestrated a 10-0 Van run with eight points as the Vandals led 26-22.
Woodard dropped four points and tied it at 26-26, but Reeve Hughes’ two free throws and Javonta Thomas’ three-pointer saw Van lead 31-26 at halftime.
The third quarter belonged to Van as the Vandals continuously rained three-pointers in front of the home crowd with four three’s as they led 51-30 after outscoring Athens 20-4.
The Hornets trimmed it to 54-35 early in the fourth, but Van never let up as they went on to win, 63-41.
The Lady Hornets (16-8; 2-1) and Hornets (4-16; 0-1) host Brownsboro on Tuesday night for a home doubleheader.
