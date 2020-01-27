CANTON — The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets traveled to Canton to face off with the Eagles and Eaglettes on Friday for district action.
Both teams suffered defeat at the hands of Canton, with the Eaglettes defeating the girls, 84-54, and the Eagles knocking out the boys, 55-36.
LADY HORNETS
Once Athens opened with the 5-0 lead, the Eaglettes went on an 18-0 run, along with four three-pointers and three of them by Shameir Quimby, they led 18-5. Quimby dropped 11 points in this span.
Corian Hudson’s free throw was part of a brief 5-3 run as Athens snapped the Canton run and trailed 21-10. But Olivia Norrell sank a three-pointer and Canton led 24-10. Canton dropped six three’s in the first quarter.
When Athens trailed 26-15 to start the second, the Eaglettes dropped ten in a row and led 36-15 with under five minutes until halftime.
Mimi McCollister scored six straight and it was 36-21. Canton led 43-24 with 40 seconds and Aspen Odom’s basket cut it to 43-26 at halftime.
The Lady Hornets opened the second half with an 11-5 run and trailed 48-37. Canton closed the third quarter with a 20-5 run and led 68-42.
When Kori Nicklas made it 70-42, Athens cut the lead to 74-48, but the Eaglettes closed the game with a 10-6 run and defeated the Lady Hornets, 84-54, sending them to a third straight loss.
HORNETS
Leyton Tidwell opened with a three-pointer for Canton, but Athens’ 13-2 run gave them the 13-5 lead. That stretch included six points by Derek Killingsworth and four from Rowdy Godwin. Braden Hawkins’ basket trimmed it to 13-7 after the first.
The second quarter belonged to the Eagles as they held the Hornets to just two free throws in a 21-2 run and led 28-15 at the break.
Justice Collier’s basket made it 30-15 before a 5-2 Athens stretch cut it to 32-20. Eight straight Eagle points, along with three-pointers by Chris Hobbs and Collier, built the lead to 40-20.
Godwin’s basket and Grant Wood’s three-pointer made it 40-25 after the third quarter.
Killingsworth’s three-pointer cut it to 40-27.
With Canton up 45-27, Godwin sank a three-pointer and Athens trailed 45-30 with six minutes to play. But that was it as Canton never looked back in the 55-36 defeat of the Hornets.
The Lady Hornets (16-10; 2-3) and Hornets (5-14; 1-2) both host Mabank Tuesday at 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
