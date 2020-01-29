The Athens and Mabank basketball teams got together for some District 14-4A action at Hornet Gym on Tuesday.
Athens pulled off the victories in both games, as the Lady Hornets pulled away late to fend off the Lady Panthers, 45-37, and the Hornets defeated the Panthers, 48-40.
LADY HORNETS
Mabank opened with the 9-0 lead before a three-pointer from Karlie Cook and a basket by Aspen Odom trimmed the lead to 9-5.
Maddie Wagner sank two free throws and Halle Partridge had one as Mabank closed the first quarter with the 12-5 lead.
With the Lady Panthers up 15-8, Athens used a 11-2 run and led 19-17 with 1:16 until halftime. Mimi McCollister had eight of the eleven points, along with six free throws.
Laney Davenport tied it at 19-19 with a pair of free throws before Cook’s third three-pointer gave the Lady Hornets the 22-19 halftime lead.
Consecutive three’s by Lainey Kirkland and Lauren Carter gave Mabank the 25-22 lead.
McCollister put in six straight points and Athens led 28-25 with 1:38 in the third.
Kirkland tied it with a three-pointer, Corian Hudson took the lead back at 30-28 and Davenport tied it 30-30 going into the fourth.
Carter gave Mabank the 33-30 lead with her three-pointer. Even though the Lady Panthers cut the lead to two points twice, Athens closed the game with a 15-4 run and picked up the 45-37 win, snapping a three-game skid.
HORNETS
Connor Smith, Josh Germany and Cade Bell each had a three-pointer as Mabank opened with the 9-4 lead.
Connor Woodard trimmed it to 9-6 before Smith dropped four of six straight Mabank points as the Panthers led 15-6. Woodard cut the lead to 15-8 after the first quarter with two free throws.
Athens opened the second with a 7-2 run and trailed 17-15. With Mabank ahead 21-18 with 2:40 until the break, Rowdy Godwin tied it at 21-21 with a three-pointer.
Landry Johnson gave Mabank the 23-21 lead before Cedric Lowe’s basket tied it at 23-23 at halftime.
The third quarter belonged to Athens, as Woodard led a 17-6 run with nine points while Ty Rayburn had seven that put the Hornets ahead 40-29.
The Panthers began their last push with a 7-2 stretch to open the fourth and trailed 42-36.
Derek Killingsworth, Woodard and Godwin each had a basket as Athens led 48-36 with under a minute to go.
The Panthers trimmed it to 48-40 with 21.8 seconds, but that was the final score in favor of the Hornets as they picked up their second district win.
The Lady Hornets (17-10; 3-3) and Hornets (6-14; 2-2) travel to Wills Point on Friday while the Lady Panthers (17-1; 1-5) and Panthers (6-14; 1-3) head to Van.
