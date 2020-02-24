CORSICANA — The LaPoynor Lady Flyers, fresh off of their first-round bye, began their playoff journey on Friday night in Corsicana for an area matchup against the Blum Ladycats.
The Lady Flyers built a huge lead in the first half that they would never relinquish, soaring to a 68-31 area victory over Blum.
The first quarter belonged to LaPoynor, as the Lady Flyers ran out to the 16-0 lead. Four different Lady Flyers scored in the opening stretch, with Staci Whitehead leading with five points, along with a three-pointer.
Blum dropped a three-pointer with 1:33 and got on the board, 16-3, after the first quarter.
Back to back baskets from Whitehead and a basket by Laura Mclelland built the lead to 23-3.
The Ladycats cut it to 25-10 with 3:20 until halftime with a 7-2 run.
Laci Davis and MacKenzie Berryhill both drained three-pointers and the score was 31-10. Blum cut it to 31-14, but Davis and Mclelland both had three’s to lead 37-14 at the break. Mclelland’s three-pointer came at the buzzer.
The third quarter saw LaPoynor continue their offensive and defensive onslaught, outscoring Blum, 13-6, en route to the 50-20 lead.
The Lady Flyers never let up as they cruised to the 68-31 victory, securing the area championship and moving on to the regional quarterfinals.
LaPoynor (27-7) will take on the Neches Lady Tigers in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Cross Roads High School.
