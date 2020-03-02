On Friday, the LaPoynor Lady Flyers went down to Austin for the 1A Region 4 tournament at Burger Gym, taking on Moulton in the semifinals and Chireno in the regional final. The Flyers were at Buffalo High School to take on Aquilla.
The Lady Flyers cruised to a 20-point win with a 53-33 victory over Moulton to move one win away from a trip to state. However, against Chireno, they took an 11-point loss in a 56-45 defeat against the Lady Owls, bringing their playoff run and season to a close.
The Flyers manhandled the Cougars from start to finish, 102-18, for the area championship.
The Lady Flyers (29-8) finish the year as district champs, bi-district champs, area champs, regional quarterfinal and semifinal champs and finalists.
The Flyers (29-3) will play Calvert in the regional quarterfinals at Corsicana High School Tuesday at 6 p.m.
