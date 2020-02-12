The LaPoynor basketball teams traveled to Apple Springs for road games against the Lady Eagles and Eagles, with both still unbeaten in district.
The Lady Flyers closed their regular season in epic fashion, defeating Apple Springs, 69-5, while the Flyers handled the Eagles, 86-12.
The Lady Flyers (15-3; 11-0) have a first-round bye and await the winner of Blum and Calvert while the Flyers (21-1; 11-0) play at Chireno on Friday at 5 p.m.
