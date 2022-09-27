Cardinal Gym is the place to be Tuesday night as the eighth-ranked Lady Cardinals take on 14th-ranked Blinn in an important Region XIV Conference volleyball contest. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals, who have won 15 of their last 17 matches, are 19-5 on the year and 8-0 in conference. Blinn is 23-5 and 4-3.
In the first meeting between the two teams in Brenham, the Lady Cardinals won, 3-1 (25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 26-24).
If you can’t make it to the match, it will be webcast on the Cardinal Sports Network at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovehwF4Nd-Q.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.