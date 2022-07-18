The Trinity Valley Lady Cards will host a Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 and 28 at the Cardinal Gym at 500 Lakeside Dr. in Athens.
The camp gives kids in seventh through 12th grade the chance to practice their skills with the eight-time national champion team.
Space is limited. Registration ends July 22 and enrollment is $80. Payment is due at the time of registration via debit or credit card. For more information, contact Coach Lee at jashae.lee@tvcc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.