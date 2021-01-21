The No. 1-ranked Lady Cards took care of business in no-sweat fashion in their season opener Wednesday night in Plano.
Outscoring Collin College 27-7 in the final quarter, the Lady Cards put the finishing touches on an 84-46 win, which extended their winning streak to 19 games.
The Lady Cards are scheduled to return to action at home Wednesday, Jan. 27, against No. 3-ranked South Plains. Game time at Cardinal Gym is set for 5:30 p.m.
Noelle Yancy led five Lady Cards in double figures with 14 points. Mailyn Wilkinson and Taiyanna Jackson had 12 each and Mahoganie Williams and Mikayla Hutchinson netted 10 each. Wilkinson had four three-pointers.
Alexis Brown and Kaye Clark just missed double figures with nine and eight, respectively.
The Lady Cards led 42-24 at the half after outscoring Collin 25-11 in the second quarter.
Saturday’s game at Ranger has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Ranger campus.
