By their standards, the first half was sluggish. The second half was a different story.
The fourth-ranked Lady Cards got very defensive over the final 20 minutes and authored an 80-49 road win Wednesday night against the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Cards, 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Region XIV Conference, held Jacksonville (2-10, 1-6) to 14 points in the second half, allowing just five in the fourth quarter. The Lady Cards, who trailed 23-21 at the end of the first quarter, were up 41-35 at the half and 63-44 after three quarters.
Kaye Clark paced the Lady Cards with 18 points. Mahagonie Williams had 16, Mikayla Hutchinson 14 and Mailyn Wilkerson 10, including a pair of three-pointers.
Alexis Brown finished with nine for the Lady Cards.
The Lady Cards are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Coastal Bend. Game time at Cardinal Gym is 2 p.m.
