The season may have ended abruptly for the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals’ basketball team because of the coronavirus outbreak, but they received additional postseason honors last week on the heels of a 32-1 season.
Interim head coach Precious Ivy, who took over for Gerald Ewing after he resigned for personal reasons, took the team on an 18-game winning streak and went 17-0 as the coach. The team clinched the conference title with an unbeaten 18-0 record, won the regional tournament and clinched the No. 1 overall seed for the now-cancelled NJCAA Tournament. Ivy was one of four finalists for the NJCAA Coach of the Year.
Freshman Taiyanna Jackson was named as one of eight finalists for the NJCAA's Freshman of the Year award. She led the team in field goal percentage with 59.9%.
Sophomore Curtessia Dean and freshman Tiya Douglas have been named WBCA All-Americans. Dean is a first-teamer and Douglas is an honorable mention.
Dean, an All-American last year as well, led TVCC with 19.3 points a game and Douglas was the third leading scorer with 13.9.
