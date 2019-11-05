The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals’ basketball team tipped off their season in quite the offensive showing on Monday night as they hosted Southern University-Shreveport.
The Lady Cards used a 74-point onslaught in the first half to set the tone and took care of business in their 129-55 home win against the Lady Jaguars.
Asia Strong dropped 32 points in her TVCC debut. Returning All-American sophomore Curtessia Dean rattled off a slow start to score 26, along with a trio of three-pointers.
Mekayla Furman had 12 and Lojong Gore had 15.
The Lady Cards take their first road trip this weekend on Friday and Saturday to Grayson College, where they play Labette Friday at 3:30 p.m. and No. 4 New Mexico on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
They will host East Texas Baptist JV at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.