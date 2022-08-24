It’s off to Florida with an unbeaten record for the Lady Cardinal volleyball team.
The Lady Cardinals ran their mark to 3-0 Tuesday with a pair of 3-1 wins against North Central Texas and Weatherford at Cardinal Gym.
In the first match, they took care of North Central Texas, winning 25-12, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15. In the nightcap, they were a 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22 winner versus Weatherford.
Next up is the Battle at the Beach Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida. Friday, the Lady Cardinals play Florida SouthWestern at 12:30 p.m. and Indian River at 8 p.m. Saturday, they face Miami-Dade at 10 a.m. and Poke State at 3 p.m.
Among the standout performers for the Lady Cardinals in Tuesday’s wins were sophomores Lizanyela Lopez and Selma Sutaj.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to open Region XIV Conference action at home next Tuesday against Navarro. Action starts at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.