With the Region XIV Volleyball Tournament approaching, the Lady Cardinals are hitting stride.
Second-year head coach Aleah Hayes' squad made a statement Wednesday night at Cardinal Gym, turning in a complete performance in a 3-2 upset of 20th-ranked Tyler Junior College. The Lady Cardinals won 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 23-25, 15-13.
In winning for a second straight time and third time in four outings, the Lady Cardinals evened their conference mark at 4-4 and avenged a 3-0 loss to Tyler two weeks ago in Tyler.
The Lady Cardinals made it known early on there would be no Tyler sweep this time around. Led by Mariana Velasque, they applied separation late in the first set to go up 1-0.
Lauren Casey and Wendy Martinez stepped up to lead the Lady Cardinals in the second set.
Tyler bounced back to take the third and fourth sets to force a fifth.
Tatum Nevill, Maria Ramos and Mariah Souza came up big in the final set as the Lady Cardinals built a 12-8 lead and the held off TJC.
The Lady Cardinals (5-12) are scheduled to return to action next Monday at Carthage against No. 11 Panola. Game time is 6 p.m. They will be at home next Thursday and Friday against Victoria.
The regional tournament is scheduled April 1-3 at Cardinal Gym.
