The Lady Cardinals picked a premium time for a big win Tuesday night.
In their Region XIV Conference opener at Cardinal Gym, the Lady Cardinals took down No. 18 and unbeaten Navarro in 3-1 fashion, winning 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19.
The win improved fourth-year head coach Aleah Hayes’ squad to 5-3 on the season. Navarro slipped to 7-1.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to face another nationally-ranked opponent Thursday when they travel to Tyler to take on No. 17 TJC. Game time at Wagstaff Gymnasium is set for 6 p.m.
After prevailing in a back-and-forth first set, the Lady Cardinals dominated Navarro in the second set, racing out to a 14-4 lead and never looking back.
The fourth set, after Navarro kept the match alive in the third, was a repeat of the second set. The Lady Cardinals built a 12-4 lead and were up 24-14 late in the match before holding off a late Navarro surge.
Though the upset was a true team effort, among the standout performers were Lizanyela Lopez, Wendy Martinez, Selma Sutaj, Mafer Cisneros Salas, Rockelle Collier and Sofia Velez.
The Lady Cardinals’ next home outing is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 against Panola.
