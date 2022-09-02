The Lady Cardinals were at it again Thursday night.
Just 48 hours after a 3-1 homecourt win against No. 18 Navarro, the Lady Cardinals took their upset prowess to Tyler and came away with a 3-0 win against the 17th-ranked Apaches. The Lady Cardinals won, 25-13, 25-22, 25-19.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Region XIV Conference
The Lady Cardinals are in Brenham starting today for the Kruse Classic at Blinn College. They play Hill at 11 a.m. and New Mexico at 5 p.m. Saturday, they are scheduled to face Weatherford at 11 a.m. and No. 7 Odessa at 3 p.m.
The next home match for the Lady Cardinals is Saturday, Sept. 10 against Panola at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.