With former players and coaches looking on as part of Alumni Appreciation Day celebration, the 13th-ranked Lady Cardinals remained unbeaten in Region XIV Conference with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-21) win against Panola Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Gym.
Fourth-year head coach Aleah Hayes’ squad improved to 12-4 overall and 4-0 in conference with its fourth straight win.
The win was the Lady Cardinals’ second straight 3-0 win and fourth of the season.
Sophomore Wendy Martinez was named Lady Cardinal Player of the Week. She had 30 kills, 11 blocks and a .500 hitting percentage.
The Lady Cardinals, who were 3-0 last week, are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at Lee. Their next home outing is Thursday against Panola. Match time is 4 p.m.
