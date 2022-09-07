With a No. 13 national ranking and unbeaten Region XIV Conference record to protect, the Lady Cardinal volleyball team went on the road Tuesday night and took care of No. 14 Blinn in 3-1 fashion (25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 26-24).
The win boosted their season record to 10-4. They are 3-0 in league play.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be on the road again today, going to Weatherford for a non-conference tilt at 6 p.m. Saturday, they are scheduled to host Panola at 2 p.m.
