School history is at hand for the Lady Cardinal volleyball team. The 11th-ranked Lady Cardinals (23-8), with four games remaining, are one win away from the program’s first outright Region XIV Conference championship. They are 12-0 in league play and four wins up on second-place Blinn.
The Lady Cardinals will have their first opportunity to clinch the championship and No. 1 seed in the upcoming regional tournament at home Thursday, Oct. 20 vs. Lee in a 6 p.m. match.
Here are the remaining games on the schedule:
Oct. 20 – vs. Lee, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22 – at Wharton, 2 p.m.
Oct. 28 – vs. Coastal Bend, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 – vs. Victoria, 11 a.m.
The regional tournament is scheduled Nov. 3-6 at Panola College in Carthage.
