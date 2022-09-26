Playing four matches against nationally-ranked teams, the eighth-ranked Lady Cardinals went 3-1 over the weekend at the Blue Dragon Classic in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Losing only to No. 2 Indian Hills, the Lady Cardinals returned home with a 19-5 season record. They had wins against No. 21 Missouri State-West Plains, No. 17 Mineral Area and No. 16 Hutchinson.
The Lady Cardinals have just one match this week, hosting No. 15 Blinn at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
