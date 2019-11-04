The ninth-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals’ volleyball team began their postseason journey in Tyler this weekend for the annual Region XIV Tournament.
On Friday, they opened the tourney against the Lady Apaches and dropped three sets, 18-25, 16-25 and 24-26.
Saturday, they bounced back to defeat Blinn in four, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25 and 23-25. They were then eliminated with a three-set loss to Lee, 18-25, 19-25 and 17-25.
The Lady Cards wait and see if they receive an at-large bid for the NJCAA Tournament on Nov. 12. Their record is 24-6 following the regional tournament.
