Meanwhile, back in the trophy room.
The season resume for the Lady Cardinals continued to grow Saturday night. With a Region XIV Conference championship already to their credit, they added a regional championship with a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-18, 25-18) of hosting Panola in the championship match of the Region XIV Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals will next await the seedings and pairings for the 2022 NJCAA D1 Championship Tournament, which is scheduled Nov. 17-19 in West Plains, Mo. Seedings and pairings are set to be released Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals will be making their second trip to the national tournament, having earned an at-large berth in 2018 and finishing fifth.
The Lady Cardinals, who have already made school history with first-ever conference and regional championships, are on the verge of another record. They are 30-8 on the season. The school record for wins in a season is 31 in 2014.
After a slow start in the first set against Panola, the Lady Cardinals hit stride and found the form that saw them go 19-0 against conference teams, counting the three wins in the regional tournament. The second set was also a see-saw affair in the opening stages. The third set was pretty much all Lady Cardinals, as they jumped out to a 10-5 advantage.
Selma Sutaj had 13 kills and 11 digs for the Lady Cardinals. Mafer Cisneros netted 12 kills and Lizanyela Lopez 11. Cisneros also had 23 digs.
Azual Pilahg had 44 assists and 10 digs.
Sofia Velez, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, had 19 digs in the championship match.
Lopez and Pilahg were named to the all-tournament team.
