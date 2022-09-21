The No. 8-ranked Lady Cardinals captured a school record eighth straight Region XIV Conference win Tuesday afternoon, taking down Coastal Bend in 3-0 fashion in Beeville. They won, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals raised their season record to 16-4 and conference mark to 8-0. They have won eight straight matches and 19 straight sets.
The Lady Cardinals are next scheduled to compete Friday and Saturday in the Blue Dragon Classic at Hutchinson, Kan. They are scheduled to play four matches, starting Friday at 2 p.m. vs. Missouri State-West Plains.
The Lady Cardinals’ previous record for consecutive conference wins was seven in 2019.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be at home again next Tuesday against Blinn at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.