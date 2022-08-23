8-23-22 SPORTS TVCC Volleyball.png

Updated at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23

There will be two opportunities to catch the 1-0 Lady Cardinal volleyball team at home Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to play North Central Texas at 1 p.m. and Weatherford at 7 p.m.

Here’s the link to watch Tuesday's volleyball action at Cardinal Gym, starting at 1 p.m.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIQXQU7yyRw

In other matches scheduled:

3 p.m. – Navarro vs. North Central Texas

5 p.m. – Navarro vs. Weatherford

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you