Updated at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23
There will be two opportunities to catch the 1-0 Lady Cardinal volleyball team at home Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to play North Central Texas at 1 p.m. and Weatherford at 7 p.m.
Here’s the link to watch Tuesday's volleyball action at Cardinal Gym, starting at 1 p.m.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIQXQU7yyRw
In other matches scheduled:
3 p.m. – Navarro vs. North Central Texas
5 p.m. – Navarro vs. Weatherford
