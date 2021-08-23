A trip out west to start the 2021 volleyball season was a successful one for the Lady Cardinals.
Rallying for a 3-2 win in their first match of the MC Kick-Off Classic at Midland College, the Lady Cardinals posted a perfect 4-0 record in the two-day event. It marks the fifth such start to a season in the 12-year history of the program, matching 2014, 216, 2017 and 2018.
The best start to a season in school history was 14-0 in 2014.
The Lady Cardinals, after falling behind 2-0 to host Midland in their first outing, rallied to win 3-2 (17-15, 27-29, 25-20, 27-25, 15-12).
The Lady Cardinals then took care of Western Texas (25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 25-22), Temple (25-20, 25-14, 25-16) and New Mexico (25-18, 25-22, 25-23).
Next up for the Lady Cardinals is their home opener Tuesday at 1 p.m. against North Central Texas. They are also scheduled to play at home at 7 p.m. at North Lake. Other games scheduled Tuesday at Cardinal Gym are Navarro vs. North Lake at 3 p.m. and Navarro vs. North Central Texas at 5 p.m.
The rest of the week finds the Lady Cardinals on the road. Wednesday, they go to Ranger for a 5 p.m. match. Friday, they are in Dallas to take on Brookhaven at 2 p.m.
