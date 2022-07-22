Fifteen players from Texas to Turkey make up the newly named Trinity Valley Community College team heading into the 2022 season. Aleah Hayes returns as coach for her fourth season, after guiding the team to a 22-18 record last year.
Bailee Albinus, a 5-10 setter/opposite, joins the program after a decorated multi-sport career at Lovelady High School. In her LHS career, she was named Setter of the Year in volleyball, Newcomer of the Year in softball and was a state qualifier in track.
Ranking No. 3 in her class, she was a member of the Distinguished Honor Roll and a BETA Club member.
From Brazil, comes Julia Cruz, a 5-10.5 middle blocker/opposite hitter out of Fortaleza Ceara, Brazil.
Julia Cruz, highly decorated on the court and in the classroom, joins the Lady Cardinal program after a highly successful career at Colegio Antares High School.
In 2019, she was named Best U-18 Hitter in the State and Most Valuable Player in the State Championship.
The season begins Aug. 23, at home against North Central Texas College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.