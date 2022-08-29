The Lady Cardinals went 1-3 on their trip to Florida to compete in the Battle of the Beach Tournament. Battling gamely, all three losses were to nationally-ranked teams.
In their opener, the Lady Cardinals fell 3-1 (27-25, 15-25, 16-25, 25-27) to No. 4 Florida SouthWestern. They bounced back to defeat Indian River, 3-0, (25-11, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17), before falling to No. 6 Miami Dade, 3-0, (23-25, 19-25, 23-25) and No. 15 Polk State, 3-0, (16-25, 21-25, 25-27).
Sophomore Lizanyela Lopez was named to the all-tournament team. She averaged 2.71 kills and 1.43 blocks per set.
The Lady Cardinals, now 4-3, are scheduled to be back in action at home Tuesday in their Region XIV Conference opener against 7-0 Navarro. Action is set to begin at 6 p.m. The game is scheduled to be webcast by the Cardinal Sports Network. Here is the link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb7CQOm5_ek
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.