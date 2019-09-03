A trip to the land of Blue Bell was a sweet one for the sixth-ranked Lady Cardinals as they went 4-0 in tournament action at Blinn College in Brenham, including wins against third-ranked Iowa Western and 12th-ranked Hill on Saturday.
Friday, the Lady Cardinals posted wins against North Central Texas and Temple.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 8-1 with the tournament sweep.
Next up is the NCT tournament Friday and Saturday in Gainesville.
