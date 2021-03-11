The Lady Cardinal volleyball is scheduled to be at home tonight, taking on No. 20 Tyler. Action at Cardinal Gym is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Second-year head coach Aleah Hayes’ squad has won two of its last three matches and is 3-4 in Region XIV Conference. Tyler is 6-1.
The Lady Cardinals were a 3-0 winner against Wharton in their last outing, winning 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.
Next week, the Lady Cardinals travel Monday to Carthage to face No. 11 Panola. They will be at home Thursday to take on Victoria at 6 p.m. Friday, they will again face Victoria at home in a noon start.
