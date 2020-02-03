The 2020 season, the 11th in TVCC program history, opened for Lady Cardinal softball on Friday at the San Antonio JUCO Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals kicked off the new year with a perfect run in the Alamo City with a 3-2 victory over Hill College, a top-10 victory in a 16-8 run rule win over No. 7 Butler and a five-inning rout of Galveston, 12-1.
Against Galveston, the eight-run second inning was the difference.
Rosaury Perez led with ten hits, including 3-for-3 at the plate. She had two RBI’s and scored once.
Liz Feld was also perfect in two plate appearances with two doubles and two RBI’s.
Reilly Lawrence and McKayla Figueroa both had two runs.
Angela Ramirez won in the circle with three innings, allowing four hits and one strikeout.
The Lady Cards are 3-0 and have their home opener Tuesday at 2 and 4 p.m. against Southwestern Assemblies of God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.