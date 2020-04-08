TVCC continues their participation in the NJCAA's Forward campaign on social media with two of their posts this week recognizing the 2018 Lady Cardinal volleyball squad and the 2013 Cardinal football team.
In 2018, head coach Tosha Spain, now coaching her alma mater Eustace High School, took the Lady Cards to their very first appearance in the NJCAA Tournament with an at-large bid. The team did not just have a quick appearance for a game or two, they made the most of their trip with a fifth-place finish. The historic season wrapped with a 28-7 record.
In 2013, it was a frigid, cold day in Copperas Cove for the annual CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl between the Cardinals and the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds. The temperature was 21 degrees at kickoff and plenty of ice blanketed the field. Nevertheless, the Cardinals stayed hot for the entire contest as Brad Smiley's squad scorched the Thunderbirds with 72 points in a 72-23 rout.
It was the second of five Heart of Texas Bowl titles for TVCC since the game was founded in 2001. The Cards are 5-0 all-time in this game with the other four victories against Jones County (MS) in 2002, Coffeyville (KS) in 2014, Northwest Mississippi in 2016 and Garden City (KS) in 2017.
