After being tripped up by Scurry-Rosser last week, the Eustace Lady Bulldogs volleyball team was back home on Friday to close the regular season against the Rusk Lady Eagles.
Eustace swept Rusk in three sets, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-23 to close the regular season at 28-10 with an 11-3 district record. They have won seven of their last eight games.
Rubi Bailey and Georgia Utz led with eight and five kills respectively.
Havynn Mahaffey led with ten assists while Emma Bell had eight.
Utz led with nine digs as Bell, Ella Taylor, Bailey and Mahaffey each had four.
They play Whitney tonight in their bi-district playoff match in Corsicana.
