The Eustace Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team continues to roll as they head into their regular season finale and the postseason.
Tosha Spain’s varsity squad has won six straight games following a dominating 3-0 road victory over Rice on Friday, 25-12, 25-10 and 25-11.
Against Rice, Rubi Bailey and Georgia Utz led Eustace with nine and six kills respectively.
Cloie Ahrens led with a .400 hitting percentage while Alyssa Lane hit .333 and Bailey hit .316.
Havynn Mahaffey had nine assists and Emma Bell had eight.
Bailey led with 11 digs and averaged three kills per set.
Ella Taylor, Maggie Groom and Sam Cofer all led in kill percentage with 50%.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 27-9 and 11-2 in district. They close the regular season on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Scurry-Rosser.
