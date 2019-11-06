After a successful regular season in the first year under head coach Tosha Spain, who succeeded Chuck Powers, it was off to the postseason for the Eustace Lady Bulldogs. They closed the regular season with victories in seven of their last eight games along with a 28-10 overall record and an 11-3 district record, good enough to finish second in their district behind Scurry-Rosser and ahead of Malakoff.
In Corsicana on Tuesday night, they faced the Whitney Lady Wildcats in the bi-district round.
The Lady Wildcats pulled off the sweep in three sets, 25-21, 25-9 and 25-23, with the first and third sets being tight matchups.
With the loss, Eustace’s season wraps up with a final record of 28-11. Next year should provide another exciting season of Lady Bulldog volleyball.
