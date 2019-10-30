The Eustace Lady Bulldog volleyball team closed the regular season at the Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.
Eustace saw their six-game winning streak come to end as the Lady Wildcats took care of their home court and swept the Lady Bulldogs in three sets, 16-25, 16-25 and 19-25.
Ruby Bailey and Georgia Utz both led with seven kills apiece.
Maggie Groom and Ella Taylor both led in hitting percentage with .600 and .500 respectively.
Havynn Mahaffey had seven assists while Emma Bell had four.
Taylor had 17 digs.
Eustace heads into the playoffs after finishing the regular season at 27-10 and 11-3 in district.
