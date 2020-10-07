The Eustace Lady Bulldogs improved to 16-1 overall and 9-1 in district play with a four-set victory over Mildred Tuesday.
Eustace won by scores of 25-18, 14-25, 25-19 and 25-21.
In the victory, Eustace was led by Rubi Bailey with 20 kills and three digs.
Emma Bell had six kills and one dig. Lyra Landrum had two kills, Georgia Utz had one kill and Gracey Pitchford had 14 assists.
Ella Taylor had one ace and two digs, Havynn Mahaffey had 15 assists and three digs.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Friday at home against the Malakoff Lady Tigers.
Athens-Wills Point volleyball rescheduled
The Athens Lady Hornets volleyball contest that was scheduled for Tuesday against Wills Point has been rescheduled.
The two teams will play Friday, Oct. 23 at AHS Gymnasium. The varsity will start the action.
The game was rescheduled due to a COVID case in Wills Point.
The Lady Hornets are scheduled to resume district play Friday at Canton.
The varsity is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the freshman and junior varsity.
The next home match is Oct. 16 against the Mabank Lady Panthers.
