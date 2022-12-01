The Athens Kiwanis Club members gathered at Kiwanis Park on Tuesday to dedicate a bridge constructed recently across the creek near the Splash Pad.
The bridge enhances the beauty and safety of the area where many families and children vistit.
The bridge is named in honor of former club president Rik Drummond and his wife Sarah Drummond.
Matt Tyler who chairman of the project said Rik Drummond was the driving force behind several park improvements done during his tenure.
