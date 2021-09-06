On Thursday, Sept. 2 the hometown Kemp Yellowjackets took on the 4A Mabank Panthers in the JV annual rivalry game.
This marked the first game of the 2021 season for the JV Jackets as Palmer pulled out of last week's game.
Kemp took the field on offense first, going three and out and ending with a 35 yard punt by Damien Suarez. Mabank took over and scored six plays later, but the Jackets stood their ground and Braylen Gibson blocked the PAT, bringing the score to 6-0. Later in the quarter with the score 13-0 Antony Jordan took the kickoff and returned it for 12 yards to set up the Jackets at the 35 yard line.
After a second down run of 16 yards by Ethan Crawford, the Mabank defense stood tough and forced another Jacket punt by Suarez of 35 yards flipping the field.
Mabank scored on the next two possessions to make the score 27-0.
On Kemp’s last drive before the half, Ethan Crawford returned the kickoff for 12 yards to set up the Jackets on the Kemp 30 yard line.
That is when Jordan took a hand off right but reversed field and took the ball off left end for a 70 yard touchdown run. The 2 point try was unsuccessful bringing the score to 27-6.
Mabank had one more opportunity to score before half, but the Kemp defense stood to the challenge. On third down, David Corker forced a fumble in the Panthers backfield. Mabank did recover and chose to let the clock expire on fourth down taking us to halftime.
The second half saw the Panthers continue to have a stingy defense with the Yellowjackets moving the ball but being forced to punt on multiple drives.
Mabank also started to show there is strength in numbers as they continued to use fresh people to run the ball and score three more times.
The Jackets did have a QB change in the fourth as sophomore Braylen Gibson came in and had 23 yards on 6 carries.
When the sun set on Jacket stadium the final score was 47-6 Mabank.
Other notable stats: Payten Stevenson 33 yards rushing on 9 carries, Ethan Crawford 23 yards on 5 carries, Jordan 68 yards on 3 carries, David Corker 3 tackles and a forced fumble, Damien Suarez 4 tackles and 140 yards punting.
The JV Jackets take on the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats in Scurry at 7:30 p.m.
