As a sports writer and sports fan in general living in the peak state of the U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, it might seem extremely boring when there are not any live events on TV or any community sports like little league tournaments or school athletic events, but I still very much understand all of the precautions we are taking to slow the curve.
Many would think that as a writer, doesn’t the stoppage of sports give you a writer’s block of ideas with not much happening around here?
Not at all, besides the usual syndicated columns we run each week, from Matt Williams’ outdoors report, Luke Clayton’s outdoor column and Brett Hoffman’s rodeo column, we have a number of ideas to choose from.
The Coronavirus pandemic has a large number of effects on local athletes and coaches, especially with school out and athletic/academic events on hold and hoping if they will resume.
A number of spring college athletes were looking forward to the rest of their campaigns, with the TVCC Lady Cardinals having the number-one overall seed in the now-cancelled NJCAA Tournament off a remarkable 32-1 season and the Cardinal softball team about to kick off Region XIV play.
As for me personally, a Kemp native, things are normal at my home with my mother and two brothers. We continue to abide by CDC guidelines like social distancing and going out only for work or essential trips, as Kaufman County is under a shelter-in-place order. I do my part in keeping our house and land clean with plenty of chores each week and mowing the lawn.
In my spare time, I’m watching a number of sports movies, shows and documentaries and even playing video games.
While live sports are gone indefinitely, the biggest event this month besides the NFL Draft is the highly-anticipated 10-part ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance,” which chronicles 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, with it being Michael Jordan’s last season with the team and the team’s last championship. It will feature never-before-seen footage from the year and hundreds of big names being interviewed, from the late Kobe Bryant, former president Barack Obama, singer Justin Timberlake, coach Phil Jackson and even MJ himself and Scottie Pippen. It premieres on April 19 and will air two episodes for five straight Sundays.
Yes, there are still no sports for the foreseeable future, but most of the creativity comes from the long-term effects of the pandemic on local, college and professional levels. So my question for readers is what are you doing to pass time?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.