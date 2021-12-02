The third softball coach in the history of Trinity Valley Community College was introduced Wednesday.
Maria Winn-Ratliff, owner of a 717-312-1 record, takes over for co-head coaches Kathleen and James Rodriguez, who are now at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after five seasons at TVCC.
“We think this is a really good day for our softball program,” TVCC athletic director Eddie Kite said. “Maria Winn-Ratliff is coming in with a lot of experience and we are excited to have her here.”
TVCC President Jerry King, Ed.D. said in his remarks that the most impressive area about Winn-Ratliff is her philosophy to coaching.
“She indicated to me in our conversation that her philosophy was she wanted to do the things that needed to be done to develop and improve her student athletes as students. She wanted to develop them as people and citizens and develop them as athletes. She wanted to get them ready to move on to the next level, whatever that may be in life. That was so impressive to me for her to say that.”
Winn-Ratliff said she is excited for her and her husband Ed to get back to the area
“I want to thank Dr. King, Dr. (Phillip) Parnell, Stacy, Coach (Precious) Ivy, Coach (Aleah) Hayes and Troy (Scott) so much for helping me get here,” Winn-Ratliff said. “I also want to give a shoutout to Coach (Sherard) Poteete and coach (Will) Reed for spending a few hours on the golf course. It was pretty instrumental for me.
“I am really excited and I had an opportunity a long time ago to come to Trinity Valley and be a part of the special tradition. I was a little scared early on in my career and when the opportunity came again, it was something I didn’t have to think twice about.”
She said having Coach Ivy on the staff, whom she coached with at Tyler Junior College made it easier to come to the Valley.
Winn-Ratliff inherits a Lady Cardinal team coming off a 33-13 and Region XIV East Zone Tournament championship season. The Lady Cardinals qualified for the NJCAA tournament for the second time in program history.
“I think we can continue to build on that and we are extremely excited to get back to East Texas,” Winn-Ratliff said. “I have been working with the ladies the past couple of days and build relationships with them. I am looking to add some players at the break to help us continue to be successful and build on the traditions set before me.”
Winn-Ratliff was the athletic director/head softball coach at Galveston College the past year, was head softball coach at Tyler Junior College for three seasons from 2016-19. She led TJC to three NJCAA tournament appearances in compiling a 164-42 record.
She was 11-1 against the Lady Cardinals while at TJC.
“I asked around what are they doing over at Tyler Junior College?” King said. “To be able to do the things they are doing, I wasn’t going to mention this but you beat us 11 times over at Tyler Junior College. Thank you for letting us win one game while you were over there. I said what can we do at TVCC to improve and to be more like they are at Tyler Junior College. The answers that were given to me was they have a great coach.”
When it comes to her coaching resume, she has been Coach of the Year eight times with two coming at Tyler Junior College, she has made eight NJCAA National Tournament appearances, nine consecutive 40-plus win seasons at Western Nebraska, four consecutive 50-plus win seasons at WN, coached 15 NJCAA All-Americans and had nine of the highest GPA team awards.
Recruitment is a big thing when it comes to Winn-Ratliff with her knowledge of the select programs and elite players on the high school level.
“She gets those players to begin with because she is a great recruiter,” King said. “She works with them and develops a team atmosphere. I am glad that you are here and I don’t know if the stars lined up correctly or what, but we appreciate that you are here.”
Winn-Ratliff has a Master of Education from Central Methodist University and Master of Public Health from Armstrong Atlantic State University. She received a Bachelor of Science from Columbia College.
— Information is provided by Benny Rogers with TVCC Sports Information
