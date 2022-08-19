Fans of Junior College games will have a national outlet for the action beginning this fall.
ESPN and the National Junior College Athletic Association have announced a multi-year media rights agreement to begin with the 2022-2023 academic year that will include nationally televised championship games for NJCAA Division I Football, Division I Men's Basketball, and Division I Women's Basketball that will air on an ESPN linear network, as well as regular season content on ESPN+.
During the regular season, ESPN+ will exclusively stream 13 NJCAA football games, 25 men's basketball games, 25 women's basketball games, 20 baseball games, and 20 softball games each year of the agreement. In addition to these, the sports streaming service will air the NJCAA Division I Baseball and NJCAA DI Softball Championship final games.
"This opportunity to work with ESPN presents a pivotal moment to maximize exposure and national awareness of the NJCAA," said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO. "Through ESPN and ESPN+, the NJCAA will be front and center with the leader in college sports programming."
NJCAA member colleges that stream via the NJCAA Network, the home for the association's digital content, will be considered for the NJCAA Game of the Week selection that will be featured exclusively on ESPN+. The NJCAA Division I Football Championship game will be nationally televised for the fifth consecutive year with the 2022 national championship game after previously being televised by CBS Sports Network.
