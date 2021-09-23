The No. 7 ranked TVCC Cardinals have a fight on their hands this week.
The high-powered Tyler Junior College Apaches make their way to Bruce Field for the annual Family Day game. Kickoff for the contest is set for 6 p.m.
“This is hopefully an opportunity for our guys families to come and watch them play,” Third-year coach Sherard Poteete said. “It is an opportunity for family members to be present and be around and hopefully the kids will rise to the challenge.”
TJC averages 48.3 points per game, 614.7 yards per game offensively and allow 37.7 points defensively. The defense gives up 407 yards of total offense in the first three games.
“Tyler is good and that is who we play this week,” Poteete said. “They have a very good quarterback and some guys to throw the ball to. They have been lighting up the scoreboard so it will be a fun challenge for our defense.”
The Apaches come in with a 2-1 overall record and 1-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.
The Cardinals are 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. TVCC had a 60-18 non-conference victory against Southern Shreveport in it’s last outing.
“Every win is a nice win, so it is always good to come home with a win, especially on the road,” Poteete said. “It makes that trip on the bus a lot sweeter on the way home.”
Tyler quarterback General Booty is first in the nation in yards per game at 399.7 and first in touchdown passes with 17.
“He has been throwing the ball all over the field the last couple of games,” Poteete said. “I even called coach (Thomas) Rocco at TJC if he could find a way to leave him at home this week and see if he could miss the bus. He did not think that would happen and he is doing really good. They are doing a good job and are very improved from the spring. They are playing well right now.”
Receiver Jeremiah Cooley is third in the nation in yards (335), yards per game (111.7) and TD’s with 6. “As much as they are throwing the ball, everybody is getting to catch balls but he is good,” Poteete said. “Cooley is playing really well right now for them,” Poteete said the main focus this week is making the Apaches drive the length of the field and not give up the big plays. “We have to cut down on us giving up the explosive plays,” Poteete said. “Last week, I thought we played really well on defense except for a couple of explosive plays. That is what we have to eliminate this week is making them drive the field over and over this week. We can’t do one play or two play drives and them scoring. We have to cut down on the explosives. “I have a lot of confidence in our defense and if we can get the timely stops that we need, we just have to score one more point than them and that is the goal this week.” The main message for the Cardinals this week is fighting during every play. “It is conference play from now on and everything matters,” Poteete said. “We are out of the non-conference so everything from here on out matters. The things in the past doesn’t matter and we have to be locked in and go 1-0 this week.”
Note: Check out the rest of the interview on the Coaches Corner podcast on our social media pages. ... Here is the link to watch and listen to the Family Day game with SHN Sports as Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell will be on the call: https://youtu.be/oPoaO_Ie6fg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.