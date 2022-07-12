Hunting is a popular pastime in Texas and new recruits are joining the game every year. Texas hunting license sales cracked 1.3 million during calendar year 2020, an all-time high.
If you’re new to hunting, or know someone who is, be sure and remember Texas’ hunter education requirements.
Hunter education certification is required of every hunter in Texas (including out-of-state hunters) born on or after Sept. 2, 1971. The law doesn’t apply to those prior to that date, but it’s not a bad idea to get certified even if you are grandfathered in.
There is no such thing as being too careful with firearms. One slip up is all it takes to alter a life or end one. Even experienced handlers can make mistakes. Plus, certification is required to hunt in many other states, regardless of age.
In Texas, any person 17 years of age or older who has not completed hunter education can purchase a one-time deferral (valid for the current license) year for $10. You must be accompanied while hunting if you have a deferral.
TPWD offers three ways to get certified:
Classroom Course
The classroom course is intended for novice hunters under 17 years old. The six-hour course is a great option for youngsters because it is conducted in person by a certified instructor in a classroom/range setting. Students can ask questions and get one-on-one assistance if needed.
The course covers everything from firearm and hunting safety to hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. All materials are provided. Classroom courses are usually held on the weekends and may require some travel, depending on where you live.
The fee for the course and certification is $15. Some instructors may apply additional charges, such as range or facility fees.
With dove season less than two months away it would be wise to start looking for a course now rather than waiting until the last minute. Seating is limited for classroom courses and preregistration is required. You can check out dates, locations, times and contacts or upcoming classroom courses on the TPWD Hunter Education web page.
Two Online Courses
There are two options for online certification.
* Online + Field Course (Under 17): This is for youths under 17. Involves completing an online course in preparation for a four-hour field course directed by an instructor. There are two free online courses available, one from TPWD and another from the National Rifle Association.
Field course seating is limited, so be sure to preregister before taking the online course. The field instruction portion includes ethics discussion, simulated or live-fire activities and participation in a hunter skills trail. There is a final exam that requires a passing score of 75 percent for certification.
The there is a $15 fee due at the time of the field course. There could be additional fees for shooting range use.
* Online Only (17 and older): The third option for certification is taking an approved Online-Only course designed for Texas residents. This option is for hunters 17 and over.
There are seven different online-only courses to choose from at tpwd.texas.gov/education/hunter-education/online-course-for-certification. Six of the TPWD-approved courses have fees ranging from $19.95 to $49.95. The NRA online course is free, except for a $5 fee that goes to TPWD. It is important to read and understand the terms prior to completing and paying for the selected course.
Past and Present
Just because you are hunter education certified is you won’t be involved in an accident. However, experts believe it will reduce the chances significantly. Among other things, the course weighs heavily on safe gun handling techniques and teaches students to recognize situations where something bad might happen.
Statistics show the program is working.
Hunting-related accidents in Texas are at an all-time low since hunter education became mandatory in 1988. In 2021, when 1.240 million hunting licenses were sold, Texas experienced 12 accidents and one fatality statewide, according to the 2021 Texas Hunting Accident Report. Half of the accidents last year involved hunters who were certified in hunter education.
The next lowest total for accidents was 17 in 2018, when 1.235 million hunting licenses were sold. Three of the accidents were fatalities.
The worst year for Texas hunting accidents since hunter education became mandatory was 1991, when 81 accidents and 13 fatalities were reported with 1.104 million hunting licenses sold. The highest number of accidents recorded pre-mandatory hunter education was 1968 —105 accidents and 37 fatalities occurred with about 855,000 licenses sold.
More hunters and fewer accidents is a pretty good indicator that folks are better educated about the safe handling of firearms than they once were, but there is still room for improvement. One hunting-related accident is too many, especially when it ends in a fatality.
Year after year, swinging on game outside the safe line of fire accounts for most mishaps, and 2021 was no exception.
According to TPWD’s report, 9 of the 12 accidents last year were the result of swinging on game. Seven of the incidents involved hunters who were using shotguns while hunting doves or quail. The other two involved people hunting hogs at night using rifles equipped with night vision scopes.
Swinging on game accidents usually happen when the hunter is tracking a moving target such as a dove or quail and pulls the trigger as the muzzle crosses paths with another individual. Most victims are positioned in front of the target or beyond it.
You don’t have to be near the shooter to be seriously injured by shotgun blast. Stray shot shell pellets can penetrate the body or put out an eye from over 200 yards if the barrel is pointed at upward angle. A rifle bullet can be deadly from much farther.
Careless handling of firearms accounted for the other three accidents in 2021, including the one fatality. Careless handing accidents frequently occur in or around vehicles.
These types of accidents and others can be prevented by following the cardinal rule of hunting and shooting safety — always keep the muzzle of a firearm apointed in a safe direction, according to Steve Hall, Hunter Education Coordinator for TPWD.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
