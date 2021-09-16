The Athens Hornets have opened up the year at 3-0. They hope to make it a clean non-district sweep Friday in Wills Point.
The contest is the non-district finale for both teams. Kickoff at Ken Autry Davis Field in Wills Point is set for 7:30 p.m.
“The word of the week is being fundamentally sound,” Third-year coach Zac Harrell said. “We want to execute in our run game so I want to see our offensive line really focus on technique. We want to complete our basic passing game, we want to line up right against their defense and we challenged our kids to have fun and enjoy this process.”
In the first three games, the Hornets have outscored opponents 124-28 which comes out to 41.3 points offensively to 9.3 points defensively.
“I thought our kids played really hard Friday and played better than we did the previous week,” Harrell said. “That is always what we talk about is being a better football team than we were the week before. I think we played better than we did in Week 2. I thought our defense played exceptional and really shut them out until the very end.
“Offensively, we executed at a very high level in the first half and in the third quarter, we didn’t execute like we would have liked and missed some easy throws. A lot of areas need to be fixed and they will. I was pleased with our kids and how they played and the way we executed.”
In Friday’s 43-14 win over Fairfield, junior quarterback Ty Arroyo went 17 of 30 passing for 293 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 11 carries for 135 yards rushing and two more scores. He averaged 12.3 yards per carry during Friday’s game.
JeCorey Roberts finished with seven carries for 32 yards rushing in the win over Fairfield.
Harrell said credit is due for the offensive line and coordinator David Haresnape.
“They did play well last week and our game plan was a little different on Friday,” Harrell said. “It was high passing and we probably called 85-to-90 percent passing plays. We pass protected very well and had very little pressure. They were prepared and executed their assignment and played at a very high level.”
Defensively, the Hornets will see an offense they have not seen yet in the first three games in the Wing-T.
“For one, they have changed offensive philosophies,” Harrell said. “Last year, they were a spread and this year they have moved to a Wing-T type offense. It presents a great opportunity for us because we play two similar type offenses in district in Palestine and Mabank. It gives us a great opportunity right before going into district. It will give us great practice facing a team like that.”
When it comes to the Tigers, Coach Tommy Poynter’s squad is 0-3 having scored just 14 points in the first three games. Wills Point has been outscored 117-14 with the defense allowing 39 points per contest.
“Defensively, they are an even front defense and Wills Point has a young team so they have some youthful guys,” Harrell said. “Our keys this week is we have to be fundamentally sound at our position. We are not going into this game with a lot of game planning and new schemes. We are going to go in and do what we do and we have to focus on the small fundamentals of our position.”
Note: Here is the ticket link to purchase tickets for Friday night's game in Wills Point. There will not be any tickets sold at the gate. https://www.wpisd.com/Page/1243. For more on the game, check out the Sideline Review in Tuesday’s Athens Daily Review. You can also listen to the entire interview online on our Facebook or Twitter page in the Coaches Corner Podcast Interview with coach Zac Harrell.
