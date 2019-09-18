Coming off of their first loss of the season, the Athens Hornets look to bounce back as they return home for a two-game homestand, beginning with their homecoming game against fellow stingers Ferris Yellowjackets as both teams look to get back in the win column.
The Hornets (2-1) dropped a 45-25 road contest at Fairfield last week and the Yellowjackets (1-2) lost in a 48-41 home shootout to the Quinlan-Ford Panthers.
Ferris’ lone win so far is a 33-0 shutout at Benbrook in Week 2 and Athens has a road win over Brownsboro and a home win against Rusk.
The Hornets are in good shape to bounce back against a Yellowjacket defense that allows 35.3 points.
Jerquindon Taylor looks to have another big game as he leads in Athens in total touchdowns with six (five receiving and one rushing) along with 382 yards from scrimmage.
Quarterback Chase Frederich has completed 24 of 43 passes for 381 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.
On the ground, Nathan Sims leads the way with five touchdowns on 61 carries for 372 yards.
