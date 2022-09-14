The Athens Hornets didn't have much time to dwell on the heartbreaking 45-42 loss to Rusk last week, with Homecoming week and a battle with the Kaufman Lions on the schedule.
Athens brings a 2-1 record into the game. The Lions are also 2-1 and are slightly favored in the game according to the Harris survey.
"A loss like that, at this point of the season can go one or two ways," Athens Coach Zac Harrell said. "It can be used as a great learning tool and we can use the lessons from that game to prepare for the games we're going to play in district, or we can allow it to sink or season and feel sorry for ourselves."
Harrell said, if the early week practices are any indication, his team responded well to the disappointing loss.
"A lot of times, non-district losses can sometimes serve better than a win," Harrell said. "But at the time, they're not very fun."
Harrell said Jaxson Stiles stepped in Friday when quarterback Ty Arroyo was hurt and did an admirable job running the offense, putting his team on the doorstep or winning.
"He stepped up really big in a tough situation," Harrell said. "That's a difficult situation to come into the game as a back-up quarterback. He spends all of his time in practice getting ready to play inside linebacker."
The Kaufman Lions are the Homecoming opponent Friday.
"As far as the game, it's just another game," Harrell said. "I think it's a great week for your school and our kids really enjoy it. All those things are part of what makes high school football great. But for the game itself, you can't let it be a distraction."
Kaufman has wins over Lindale and Terrell, with their loss coming to Crandall in a game where they were hobbled a bit by injuries.
"They are a physical team and their offensive and defensive lines are very physical," Harrell said. "They are about 75% to 25% run over pass. They like to pound the ball with a very big, fast, physical running back.
The Lion defense is also stout.
"They really fly to the football and load up to stop the run." Harrell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.