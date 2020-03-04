After a disappointing run at the Grand Saline/Rains Tournament, in which they went 0-3-1, the Athens Hornets went to Emory and took on the Rains Wildcats, looking to get back in the win column.
Against Rains, they did just that as their bats came to life in a 13-4 rout of the Wildcats, picking up their second win of the season.
With a tie game going into the seventh inning at 4-4, the Hornets broke through for nine runs and that sealed the 13-4 win.
Kobe Grimes pitched five innings for Athens and recorded six strikeouts while Hunter Rasco threw two relief innings.
River Perkins led the Hornets with two hits and four RBI’s.
They picked up 13 runs on seven hits with an error and held Rains to four on seven hits with an error.
The Hornets (2-4-1) play in the Lindale Tournament starting Thursday against Bullard at 11 a.m. They play Hallsville Friday at 3:30 p.m. and play Whitehouse and Lindale Saturday at 1:15 and 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.