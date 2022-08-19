The Athens Hornets brought a spirited effort to their final scrimmage against Corsicana Thursday and had some shining moments on both offense and defense.
Both teams connected on some good offense plays during the night, but during the timed quarter, Athens outscored the Class 5A Tigers 13-0. Athens Coach Zac Harrell said after the session he liked his team's tenacity.
"You can't play this game and be mellow," he said. "You've got to bow your neck and go to war and the guys were ready to do that tonight."
As usual, Athens was able to get their passing game going and connect for several throws to gain first downs.
"Our offense has a lot of kids who've played a lot of games and they showed it tonight" Harrell said. "The offense starts with Ty Arroyo. He's a great leader for the team."
The running game was also in good form led by Jamauri Manning, who slashed through the line for some big gains.
"Both running backs ran the ball downhill and violently," Harrell said. "The offensive line did a great job of coming off the ball. We challenged them after last week that we have to be more physical and I thought they were."
The Athens defense rose up and made stops against a team with a pretty talented set of players in the skill positions.
The scrimmage wasn't without the occasional penalty flag for chippiness as the two teams squared off.
"We were getting after them pretty good and there was a little bit of extracurricular going on," Harrell said. "I told them, it doesn't matter if they're the first one to push, if we push, it's a penalty. So we've got to walk away, but I love the energy, passion and how hard we played."
The Corsicana match-up gave Athens a chance to see how they'd fare against a Class 5A Division II school, with almost twice the enrollment.
With the final scrimmage behind them, the Hornets are now preparing for a Friday night visit from Brownsboro. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
